|
|
James "Jim" Earl Queen
Marion - Mr. James "Jim" Earl Queen passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the age of 76. Born and raised in McDowell County, he was the son of the late Arthur Earl Queen and Annie Pauline Cooper Queen. He was a member of Hankins Baptist Church and proudly served in the United States Navy. He worked for Marion Manufacturing for 21 years before pursuing woodworking full time at Queen's Shop. At the age of 50 he became an RN, and retired after working for Broughton Hospital for 15 years.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Queen was preceded in death by his sister, Louise "Honey" Moose. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of almost 53 years, June Rector Queen; his two daughters, Katherine Dribbon and husband David of Marion, and Christina "Chrissy" Peek and husband Stacey of Morganton; two grandchildren, Cooper Reed Jackson and Stella June Peek; and two sisters, Shirley Wright of Hagerstown, Maryland, and Patricia Cline of Marion.
The family will be receiving friends Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2:00p.m.to 3:00p.m, at Hankins Baptist Church in Marion. The funeral service will follow at 3:00p.m. with Pastor Danny White and Mr. Wayne Westall officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Navy. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately afterwards at the Marion Lake Club (Clubhouse). Flowers are accepted and appreciated, but those wishing to make a memorial may consider Hankins Baptist Church, 2371 Hankins Rd., Marion, N.C., 28752 or the -Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, N.C., 28209 www.alz.org/northcarolina/donate. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 7, 2019