|
|
James Earl Wolfe
Leicester - James Earl Wolfe, age 77, of Leicester, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019.
Earl was born October 1, 1941 in Buncombe County to the late Rev. Lloyd Wolfe and Gertrude Wolfe; he was a resident of the Leicester Community for most of his life. He retired as a supervisor from Southern Bell in 1991. Earl also retired from the United States Army Reserve. After retiring at the age of 50 from Southern Bell, he wasn't ready to slow down so he began a stress-free, meaningful job at Thoms Rehab. After 10 years he finally retired to enjoy traveling, being Ruby's handyman, and mowing daily.
Earl loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Beulah Baptist Church where he was a long time Trustee and choir member. He loved his church and church family. He served as a basketball and baseball coach in the Erwin community for many years. He was a loving husband, daddy, and papaw. He cherished the time that he got to spend with his grandchildren by playing jokes, watching them play sports, and supporting them in everything they were involved in. He loved to laugh and brought joy to his family every day.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Lloyd Wolfe, mother, Gertrude, and sister, Linda Falcone.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Ruby Smith Wolfe; son, Rev. Ricky Wolfe and wife Chrissy; daughter, Kim Jones and husband Greg; and 5 grandchildren, Dylan and wife Jessica, Austin, Madison and fiancé Seth, Ashlyn, and Allie. He is also survived by his brothers, Ronnie Wolfe (Pong) of Surprise, Arizona and Bill Wolfe (Irene) of Candler, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Receiving of friends will be held Saturday, September 14th from 5:00-7:00 pm at Newfound Baptist Church in Leicester, N.C.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, September 15th at 3:00 pm at Beulah Baptist Church with the Rev. Ricky Wolfe officiating. Pallbearers are: Dylan Jones, Austin Jones, Seth Carter, Danny Stevens, Drew Gerhardt, Matthew Smith, Barry McDonagh, and Phillip Freeman.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Beulah Baptist Church Building Program c/o Marlene Weaver, 373 N. Turkey Creek Rd., Leicester, NC 28748.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Dr. Noel, Lauren and the Memory Care Team, Mountain Care, and Four Seasons Hospice for loving and taking such good care of him.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 14, 2019