James Edgar "Jim" Lewis
Asheville - James Edgar "Jim" Lewis, 63, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Mission Hospital.
A native of Asheville, Jim was the son of the late Robert E. "Bob" and Mary Louise Finch Lewis. He was a graduate of Asheville High School and had attended A-B Tech.
Jim worked in the electrical industry for more than 40 years, including 30 plus years with Consolidated Electrical Distributors (CED) Asheville. He was a fixture in the business where his customers became some of his closest friends. He achieved many top sales awards while working in outside sales for CED, and in 2018, he was awarded the North Carolina Vendor of the Year by the WNC Electric League.
Outside of work, Jim was a big family man who loved being a "Pawpaw" to his grandchildren. He loved for the family to gather where he could grill out and show off his famous BBQ skills. He and his wife Jami loved traveling and spending time with each other and their dogs, Tucker and Zoey. Their home away from home was in Emerald Isle, NC where Jim loved to surf fish, eat oysters, and take in the sunsets at the Yacht Club in Swansboro. Frequent trips to the NC coast were instilled in Jim by Jami's family, and are a tradition the family will continue in his name. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to be in the woods whenever possible. He spent plenty of time in a deer blind, but often would just watch and observe nature rather than do any hunting.
Jim was a larger than life man with a big heart and a generous spirit. He would offer help to anyone in need and never expect anything in return. His passing will be felt all across the community where Jim never met a stranger and always greeted you with a smile.
He is survived by his wife Jami Payne Lewis, his sons and daughters-in-law Jason and Tara Lewis, and James and Ashley Lewis, and a daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Kevin Leicht. Also surviving are grandchildren Justin Woods, Raegan and Konner Leicht, and Ella Grace Lewis "on-the-way." He is also survived by two sisters and brothers-in law, Rebecca and Dr. Howard Miller, and Beth and Keith McDevitt; and a brother, Bobby Lewis, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A private Memorial Service will be held with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The National Kidney Foundation or The Eliada Home of Asheville.
The on-line register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.