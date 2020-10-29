1/
James Edward Brawley Jr.
James Edward Brawley, Jr.

Mebane - James Edward Brawley, Jr. (Ed) entered the presence of his Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Ed was born to the late James Edward Brawley (Jimmie) and Rachel Sloop Brawley on March 3, 1949. While growing up near Mooresville, NC he was a member of the Boy Scouts in which he earned the Rank of Eagle Scout, he also earned the God and Country Award. Ed graduated with honors from Mooresville Senior High School. He earned a BS Degree in Engineering from NC State University, and an MBA from Duke University. He worked for Carolina Power & Light Company in Asheville, NC and Raleigh, NC in which he held several engineering and supervisory positions.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his twin brother who died in infancy. He is survived by his wife, Lee Pace Brawley of Mebane, NC; a son, Justin Edward Brawley of Mebane; a daughter, Lindsey B. Waudby and her husband, Michael of Pittsboro, NC; a sister, Janice B. Kirkman and her husband, Wesley of Greensboro, NC; two grandchildren, Chloe Brawley and Burke Waudby; and two nieces, Katherine K. Johnson and Susan Kirkman.

His favorite pastime was transporting dogs for rescue organizations. If you wish, please honor Ed's memory with a gift to Animal Resource Friends (ARF), P.O. Box 914, Mebane, NC 27302.

A Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Acton United Methodist Church Cemetery. Located at 171 Sand Hill School Road, Asheville, NC 28806.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
