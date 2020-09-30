1/1
James Edward Brigman
James Edward Brigman

Asheville - James Edward Brigman of Asheville, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2020 at the age of 52.

Eddie was a native and lifelong resident of Buncombe county. A jack of all trades, he spent his time fixing things and helping others.

Survived by his loving wife, Dale, of 32 years; his children, Kyle (Abby) and Jordan; his mother, Elizabeth Pressley, and father, Arthur Brigman (Lyna); brother, David (Kecia); grandmother, Ethel McMahan; and his faithful companion, Rascal.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Asheville ABCCM Homeless Ministry.

Memorial plans to be announced at a later date.

The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.






Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
