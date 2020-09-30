James Edward Brigman
Asheville - James Edward Brigman of Asheville, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord on September 28, 2020 at the age of 52.
Eddie was a native and lifelong resident of Buncombe county. A jack of all trades, he spent his time fixing things and helping others.
Survived by his loving wife, Dale, of 32 years; his children, Kyle (Abby) and Jordan; his mother, Elizabeth Pressley, and father, Arthur Brigman (Lyna); brother, David (Kecia); grandmother, Ethel McMahan; and his faithful companion, Rascal.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Asheville ABCCM Homeless Ministry.
Memorial plans to be announced at a later date.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com
