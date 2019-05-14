|
James Edward Burcham 1941 - 2019
Brunswick, ME - James E. Burcham, age 77, died Sunday May 5, 2019 in Brunswick. A resident of Maine since 1997, Mr. Burcham was born in Cleveland, OH, September 1, 1941 to Lester A. And Zora (Gray) Burcham.
He was educated at University School in Cleveland, OH, Blair Academy in New Jersey, Denison University in Ohio, and The University of North Carolina Graduate School of Business Administration at Chapel Hill. James served as Director of College Relations, worked for Motorola, in Phoenix, AZ, served as Secretary of the Academy at Blair Academy, Assistant Headmaster of External Affairs and Planning at The Asheville School in North Carolina. He was also a Volunteer, Trustee and Consultant to several independent schools in the southeast and at Blair Academy.
Mr. Burcham has no immediate family survivors. At his request, a private interment will be held in Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Blair Academy, P.O.Box 600, Blairstown, NJ 07825 or to Asheville School, 360 School Road, Asheville, NC 28806. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, ME.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 14, 2019