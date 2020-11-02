James Edward "Ed" Glenn
Mills River - James Edward "Ed" Glenn, 78, of Mills River, passed away Friday, October 30 at Mission Hospital, following a long period of declining health.
Ed was a son of the late Posey Bascombe Glenn and Eloise Ruth Glenn.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Cheryl Breiland Glenn; three children, Shelley Brittain (Marc), Kristi Duckett (Greg) and Bo Glenn (Kari); five grandchildren, Sean Kremer (Lindsey), Summer Schmidt (Logan), Laura Sprouse (Jon), Lee Gordon and Nathaniel Glenn; four siblings, David Glenn (Eva), Mary Stewart (Thaylon), Rebecca Nesbitt (Jack) and Brenda Livingston and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ed was a lifelong resident of Mills River and proudly served his county in the US Air Force for 6 years. He was an active member of Fletcher First Baptist Church and previously served as a Deacon at French Broad Baptist Church, Mills River Baptist Church and Ebenezer Baptist Church. He retired from ABF Freight after 33 years as a journeyman diesel mechanic.
Ed was very involved and proud of his role in the incorporation of the Town of Mills River and was elected to the first Mills River Town Council. After being re-elected to a second term, he retired from public service in 2007. Ed enjoyed his horses, attending West Henderson athletics and spending time with his family. He also loved Southern Gospel music, choir music and times of worship.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 6 at Fletcher First Baptist Church with Pastors Roy Waldroup, Gunne Davis and Thomas Glenn officiating. The service will be streamed live on the church's website (www.fletcherfirstbaptist.com
). The burial will follow at Calvary Churchyard. Ed will lie in repose at the church on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM, during which time the family will be very pleased to speak to guests. Face coverings are required inside the church and CDC social distancing guidelines will be adhered to.
Memorial donations may be made to the Broyhill Children's Home, 111 Sneed Drive, Clyde, NC 28721.
Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family and a memorial guest register is available online at grocefuneralhome.com
.