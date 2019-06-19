|
|
James Edward "Ed" Maney
Barnardsville - James Edward "Ed" Maney, age 83, of Barnardsville died Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Ed was born August 4, 1935 in Barnardsville where he lived all of his life. He was a retired farmer and also retired from N.C. Dept. of Transportation. Farming and being on Maney Mountain were his passions. Ed was a founding member of Barnardsville United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Wilde Maney who died in 2011; daughter, Penni Jean Maney and sisters, Fayma Dillingham and Louise Sawyer.
Surviving are his daughters, Diane Rosseter and husband Robert of Landrum, SC and Carol Rexrode and husband Ron of Winston-Salem; sister, Pauline Watkins of Weaverville; and numerous nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Alan Sawyer.
His memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the Chapel of West Funeral Home. Reverend Larry Coates will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Maney Cemetery, Barnardsville.
The family will greet friends following the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made for the care of Maney Cemetery. Checks should be made payable to Diane Rosseter and mailed c/o West Funeral Home, 17 Merrimon Avenue, Weaverville, NC 28787.
For those who desire, condolences may be offered to the family under Mr. Maney's obituary at www.WestFamilyFuneralServices.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 19, 2019