|
|
James Edward McIntosh
James Edward McIntosh ("Honey"), was born October 28, 1944 and following a short illness he departed this earthly life on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Charles George VA Medical Center - Valor Hospice, Asheville. He was the son of the late Emily Betty Ann McIntosh. James was raised in Asheville, where he attended grade school and high school. He is a graduate of the Class of 1963 from Stephens-Lee High School, an institution which served as the pride of the African-American community, guiding James from adolescence to young adulthood.
At an early age James accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and was baptized at Nazareth First Missionary Baptist Church, where he faithfully served as a member of the Usher Board, Trustee Board and provided maintenance for the church. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and United States Army for five years, receiving an honorable discharge as a sergeant in 1971. For several years after his discharge, he served in the Army Reserves. James returned to Asheville, where he secured employment with Sears and Roebuck as an appliance repair man. Later James would go on to enroll in Montreat College, earning a degree in Business Administration. James was a hard worker, sometimes working as many as three jobs at a time, including his employment at the University of North Carolina-Asheville, where he retired.
In 2000, James married his beloved wife of 19 years, Bennie. Bennie and James had a loving relationship with one another and with their community. Often, they collaborated about ways in which they could care for the needs of others. Decidedly, they contributed financial resources toward educational scholarships, outreach to the homeless, St. Jude Children's Hospital and the support of three churches: Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, Nazareth First Missionary Baptist Church and Free Gospel Interdenominational Church, Atlanta, GA; and many other gestures of kindness.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Eva Scott McIntosh ("Muh") who was the driving force in his life; brother, David; Uncle Otis; and surrogate mother, Flora Norman.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Bennie; two daughters, Ulycia Davidson and Amy Moore (Will); one son, James; two brothers, Larry and Jerry; three sisters, Betty Morgan (Charles), Patricia Timpson (Willie), and Nisie Finley (Omar); three grandchildren, Tievon, Ulyciana, and Chevis; a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Funeral service will be 12:00 pm Monday, December 2, 2019 at Nazareth First Missionary Baptist Church. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Acknowledgements may be made at westerncarolinamortuary.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019