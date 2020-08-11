1/1
James Edward (Jim) Turpin
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Edward (Jim) Turpin

James Edward (Jim) Turpin passed away August 8, 2020. He was born May 29, 1939 in Canaan, Connecticut to the late James Edgar and Dolly Hoyle Turpin. He was a graduate of Sylva High School and retired from A & P in 1998. Jim was a member of East Sylva Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Naomi Plemmons Turpin; one daughter, Cindy (Jeff) Allen; one grandson, Jesse (Ashley) Walker; one great-grandson, Aiden James Walker; one granddaughter, Sierra Walker.

No services are planned at this time.

Private cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Appalachian Funeral Services




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Appalachian Funeral Services & Crematorium
165 Skyland Dr
Sylva, NC 28779
(828) 586-2444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Appalachian Funeral Services & Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved