James Edward (Jim) Turpin



James Edward (Jim) Turpin passed away August 8, 2020. He was born May 29, 1939 in Canaan, Connecticut to the late James Edgar and Dolly Hoyle Turpin. He was a graduate of Sylva High School and retired from A & P in 1998. Jim was a member of East Sylva Baptist Church.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Naomi Plemmons Turpin; one daughter, Cindy (Jeff) Allen; one grandson, Jesse (Ashley) Walker; one great-grandson, Aiden James Walker; one granddaughter, Sierra Walker.



No services are planned at this time.



Private cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Appalachian Funeral Services









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store