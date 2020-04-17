Services
James (Jim) Ellington Obituary
James Ellington (Jim)

James Ellington (Jim), Passed away on Friday April 10, after losing the battle with colon cancer.

James was born in Chicago, to William and Nancy Ellington on February 7th 1953.

He graduated from Bethany College, Lindsborg, Kansas with a BFA in music in 1976. For several years after graduation he taught middle and high school music in Lindsborg for several years, then moved to Raleigh, NC where he worked as the programmer for Capital Broadcasting, a division of Muzac. Chances are, if you heard music in a public building back in the 80's Jim put that together. He played string bass in the Raleigh Symphony orchestra from 1984 -1988, and was an expert tuba and trumpet musician.

He met and married his wife Kay while living in Raleigh and celebrated the birth of his daughter Carrie, moving to Asheville in 1993. In Asheville Jim taught music and chorus in the Asheville /Buncombe school system, where he Introduced young students to music they would otherwise never have known.

He is survived by his daughter, Carrie L. Harries, of Monroe North Carolina, sister, Nancy Ellington, of Asheville, and brother Hunter Ellington, of the Denver area.

He will be cherished and remembered as a loving, caring, father, grandfather, brother, and teacher; his garden and houseplants will miss his magic touch.

Reception for friends and family to celebrate Jim's life will be held when social distancing rules are lifted.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020
