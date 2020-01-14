|
James Emery Bucher, Jr.
Swannanoa - James Emery Bucher, Jr., 88, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at Pisgah Manor Health Care Center.
A native of Akron, OH, Mr. Bucher was a son of the late James Emery Bucher, Sr. and Agnes Mae Errington Bucher. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Bucher; son, Michael Bucher, and infant son, Garrison Bucher; and his brother, Fred Bucher. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and was retired from General Motors where he a Journeyman Machinist.
In Asheville, he was a member of St.Eugene Catholic Church.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jeanne Marie Bevenour DeLong Bucher and by Jeanne's children, Susie Clontz, whom Jim considered his daughter, (her husband Judge Edwin D. Clontz), Connie Polk (her husband Chuck Polk) and Chuck DeLong. His grandchildren include Heidi Bucher, Michael Bucher, Jennifer Robertson, Charlie Clontz, the late Donnie Crotty, Carolyn Davis and Courtney Lilly. He also has six great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and one brother, Craig Bucher and wife Phyllis.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Eugene Parish with inurnment in the church columbarium on Friday January 24, at 11:00 a.m., with a reception following at noon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ABCCM Veterans Restoration Quarters.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020