James Eugene Rhom
Asheville - James Eugene Rhom, 81, of Asheville, died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Laurels of Summitt Ridge.
Born in McDowell County to the late Clyde and Florence Hoppes Rhom, he worked for Kimberly Clark and was a veteran of the US Air Force. Other than his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Donald Rhom.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-seven years, Jeanette Rhom; one son, Michael Eugene Rhom and his wife, Christie; one daughter, Rebecca Rhom, all of Asheville; four granddaughters; one great granddaughter; two brothers, Fred Rhom of Idaho and Douglas Rhom of Texas.
A private funeral service will be held at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery Chapel, with Rev. Dr. Billy King and David Owenby officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Pantry at Beverly Hills Baptist Church, 777 Tunnel Rd., Asheville, NC, 28805.
Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family and the online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 1, 2019