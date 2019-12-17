|
James Everett "Jim" Ertzberger
Asheville - James Everett "Jim" Ertzberger, 85, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Mission Hospital.
An Asheville native, Jim was a son of the late John and Mary Griffin Ertzberger. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ray Ertzberger; step-daughter, Kimberly Warren; and brother-in-law, Brooks Ledford.
Mr. Ertzberger was a retired Captain with the City of Asheville Fire Department. He was also a proud veteran of the U.S. Army. He loved to play golf and poker in his spare time and was a past member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.
Jim is survived by his wife, Genell Baldwin Ertzberger; daughter, Jan Kay Ertzberger; sister, Alma Ledford; sister-in-law, Glenn Ertzberger; cousins, Sandra Perrigo and Donna Coates; his dog, Boomer; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Mr. Ertzberger will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, at the Groce Funeral Home chapel on Patton Ave. The Rev. Dr. Ronnie Owen will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at Calvary Churchyard.
His family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home.
The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019