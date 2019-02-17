Services
Groce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
856 Tunnel Rd
Asheville, NC 28805
(828) 299-4416
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Burgin's Chapel
Swannanoa - James Everette Rollins, 73, of Swannanoa, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Elizabeth House.

A native of Buncombe Co., James was a son of the late William McKinley Rollins, Sr. and Pearly Mae Melton Rollins. He was also preceded in death by sisters Rosa Mae McAbee and Annie Mae Harris.

Surviving are his daughter, Sherry Anderson; sons, Jason and Chris Rollins; grandsons, Travis Anderson and Brandon Rollins; granddaughters, Tiffany Anderson, Jordan Rollins, and Jessica Rollins; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters, Peggy Duell, Edith DeHart, Wyonell Smith, and Genevie Allen; and brothers, Gary Rollins, William Rollins, Jr., and J.L. Rollins.

A memorial service for Mr. Rollins will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, at Burgin's Chapel, with Pastor Furman Dills officiating.

Groce Funeral Home on Tunnel Road is assisting the family. The online memorial register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 17, 2019
