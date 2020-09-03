James Franklin "Frank" Amos
Waxhaw - James Franklin "Frank" Amos, 90, of Waxhaw, NC passed away peacefully on September 3, 2020.
He was born on June 28, 1930 in Sandy Ridge, NC. His father, Otis Franklin Amos, and his mother, Ellie Fountain Vernon preceded him in death. He was the oldest of four siblings with three sisters Mary Helen (who preceded him in death), Zelma and Jerlene. He retired from Home Beneficial Life Insurance in Asheville, NC with more than 36 years of service and moved to Waxhaw, NC in 2006. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Weddington, NC.
From growing up on a tobacco farm in Sandy Ridge, North Carolina, to serving as a US Air Force Staff Sergeant in Okinawa, Japan during the Korean War, to raising his family in the beautiful mountains of Western North Carolina, Frank lived a full, productive and happy life. He loved sports, especially baseball, and loved coaching kids and watching ballgames. He loved being active and could rarely sit still unless he was with his family or friends. Most of all he loved his family and nothing gave him more joy in life than being with them.
He loved two women in his life, his wife June Evans Amos, who passed in 1961, and Colleen Nelson Amos, his wife of 48 years, who passed in 2010. Survivors include his children, Timothy Franklin Amos and wife, Crystal, of Etowah, NC, Cynthia Amos Fortune and husband, Lee, of Denver, NC, and Lynn Keith Amos and wife, Lynn, of Marvin, NC; grandchildren, Jared Amos and wife, Snow, Scott Batson and wife, Suzanne, Casey Wilson-Bryant and husband, Alton, Tyler Amos, Ryan Amos, Alina Fortune, Troy Fortune, Maya Fortune, Martha Avant and Meredith Avant; great-grandchildren, Taden Wilson, Jaiana Bryant, India Amos and Harper Batson. His grandson, Britt Amos, will also be receiving him in heaven.
The family will hold a graveside service at 3 PM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Lewis Memorial Park, in Asheville, NC.
The children wish to thank all those who have given kind and loving care to their father at White Oak Manor in Waxhaw, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or www.samaritanspurse.org
Arrangements under the direction of Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue. Online condolences can be made at www.grocefuneralhome.com
