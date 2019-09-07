|
|
James Frederick Hyatt
Santee - James Frederick Hyatt, 97, formerly of Waynesville, died Sept. 3, 2019.
A native and life-long resident of Haywood County, he was the son of the late Paul and Maude Wells Hyatt. He was a graduate of Bethel High School and retired from Champion International with 43 years of service.
He was a World War II veteran, serving as a flight engineer on B-17s for four years. He was actively engaged in the Polled Hereford business for more than 30 years. He was a member of the North Carolina Cattlemen's Association and a charter member of the Haywood County Cattlemen's Association, serving as chairman and many years on the board of directors.
He served on the WNC Agricultural Center Advisory Committee for many years, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church, where he had served on the official board and was a former member of the Lion's Club.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Edwin Hyatt, and a son, Rodney Frederick Hyatt.
Surviving are his wife since 1942, Helen Hipps Hyatt; a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Bill Armstrong of Santee, South Carolina; a son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Vicki Hyatt of Waynesville; a daughter-in-law, Sarah Hyatt Sutton of Cookeville, Tennessee; six grandchildren; Sarah and Jim Bos of Cookeville, Tennessee; Stephanie and Mack Johnson of Livingston, Tennessee; Coleman and Ashley Hyatt of Waynesville; Shay Hyatt of Waynesville; eight great grandchildren, Hillary and Blake Armstrong, Tyndall and Jordon Faucett, Nicole Bos, Grace, Coy and Cale Johnson and two great-great grandchildren, Husdon and Harper Hyatt.
Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Building Fund of the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 838, Waynesville, NC.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Sept. 7, 2019