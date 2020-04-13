Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Tweeds Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Buddy" Gann


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Buddy" Gann Obituary
James "Buddy" Gann

Asheville - James Lowman "Buddy" Gann, 78, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.

A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was self employed and affiliated with Eagle Rock Church.

Mr. Gann was the son of the late Luther Gann and Mary Jordan Gann.

Surviving are his wife whom he married January 16, 1961, Martha Ann Penley Gann of the home; son, James Luther "Jimmy" Gann and girlfriend, Carla Dixon of Asheville; daughter, Teresa Ann Gann Maynard and husband, Daniel of Asheville; grandchildren, Chris Gann, Chad Boone, Jimmy Lee Gann, Clyde Gann, Brandon Gann and Brannon Gann; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Kylee, Alexis, Jayden, Isaiah, Jase, Bryce and Abbigail; sisters, Judy Lanning, Frances Dillingham and Tricia Hipps and special pet, his dog "Allie".

Private graveside services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Tweeds Chapel, with Rev. Ramona Nix officiating.

To sign Mr. Gann's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -