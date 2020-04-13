|
James "Buddy" Gann
Asheville - James Lowman "Buddy" Gann, 78, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.
A lifelong resident of Buncombe County, he was self employed and affiliated with Eagle Rock Church.
Mr. Gann was the son of the late Luther Gann and Mary Jordan Gann.
Surviving are his wife whom he married January 16, 1961, Martha Ann Penley Gann of the home; son, James Luther "Jimmy" Gann and girlfriend, Carla Dixon of Asheville; daughter, Teresa Ann Gann Maynard and husband, Daniel of Asheville; grandchildren, Chris Gann, Chad Boone, Jimmy Lee Gann, Clyde Gann, Brandon Gann and Brannon Gann; great-grandchildren, Christopher, Kylee, Alexis, Jayden, Isaiah, Jase, Bryce and Abbigail; sisters, Judy Lanning, Frances Dillingham and Tricia Hipps and special pet, his dog "Allie".
Private graveside services will be held at 2 PM Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Tweeds Chapel, with Rev. Ramona Nix officiating.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020