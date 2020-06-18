James Gaston Harron
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Gaston Harron

Brevard - Brevard - James Gaston Harron, 88, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Known by his family as "Hoyt", he was born on July 9, 1931 to the late James Gaston and Eva Harron. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia Roberts and Doris Truluck.

In his early years he served his country in the Air Force as a Staff Sergeant. After leaving the military he received his degree in electrical engineering at NC State University in Raleigh, NC and then was employed by DuPont until his retirement. James was a member of the First Baptist Church in Brevard.

James is survived by his wife of 69 years, Doris Howell Harron, his daughter Deborah and her husband Frank, daughter Katherine Pearson, two grandsons, Christopher and Frank, three great grandsons, Brennen, Christian and Carson, two brothers, Jack Harron of Brevard and Dwight Harron of Weaverville and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at the Moody-Connolly Funeral Home in Brevard on Monday, June 22, 2020. Visitation will be held at 11 AM with the funeral service immediately following at 12 noon. Interment will be at the Ashelawn Gardens of Memory in Asheville at 2PM on the same day.

Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com

Moody-Connolly Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moody-Connolly Funeral Home
181 S Caldwell St
Brevard, NC 28712
(828) 884-2220
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved