James Gaston Harron
Brevard - Brevard - James Gaston Harron, 88, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Known by his family as "Hoyt", he was born on July 9, 1931 to the late James Gaston and Eva Harron. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia Roberts and Doris Truluck.
In his early years he served his country in the Air Force as a Staff Sergeant. After leaving the military he received his degree in electrical engineering at NC State University in Raleigh, NC and then was employed by DuPont until his retirement. James was a member of the First Baptist Church in Brevard.
James is survived by his wife of 69 years, Doris Howell Harron, his daughter Deborah and her husband Frank, daughter Katherine Pearson, two grandsons, Christopher and Frank, three great grandsons, Brennen, Christian and Carson, two brothers, Jack Harron of Brevard and Dwight Harron of Weaverville and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the Moody-Connolly Funeral Home in Brevard on Monday, June 22, 2020. Visitation will be held at 11 AM with the funeral service immediately following at 12 noon. Interment will be at the Ashelawn Gardens of Memory in Asheville at 2PM on the same day.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.