Services
Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
125 South Avenue
Swannanoa, NC 28778
(828) 686-5447
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chestnut Hill Baptist Church
Fairview, NC
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Chestnut Hill Baptist Church
Fairview, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Granville Craig


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James Granville Craig Obituary
James Granville Craig

Fairview - James Granville Craig, age 91, of Fairview, NC, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Universal Healthcare in Fletcher, NC. He was born on March 22, 1928 in Buncombe County to the late James Roosevelt and Minnie Owenby Craig. James worked as a farmer for Biltmore Dairy Farm for 35 years and as a forklift operator at Carolina Industries for 15 years. He was also a member of Chestnut Hill Baptist Church. James was widowed by his wife of 66 years, Clara Evelyn Dotson Craig who passed in December of 2013. Along with his wife, he was also preceded in death by his son, James Terrell Craig who passed in February of 2004; one grandchild; one great grandchild; three brothers; and one sister. James is survived by his son, Boyd Lee Craig (Connie) of Fairview; his daughter, Frances Craig Haney (Calvin) of Asheville; his brother, Samuel David Craig of Fairview; seven grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 11am, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Chestnut Hill Baptist Church in Fairview. The Rev. Ronnie Harris will be officiating. Burial will follow at Chestnut Hill Baptist Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the church an hour before the service. Penland Family Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Craig Family. The online memorial register is available at www.PenlandFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Penland Family Funeral Home Inc
Download Now