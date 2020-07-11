1/1
James ("Jim") Guido
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James ("Jim") Guido

James ("Jim") Guido, 64, died on July 8, 2020 of a sudden massive coronary heart attack. He was born in Waukegan, IL on August 19, 1955 to the late Ben and Lucille Guido. Jim moved with his family to Asheville, NC in 1989. Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Dayna Limperes Guido; son, Lucio Guido in Auburn, WA; sister Mary Jo and husband, Stefan Nitsch; brother Salvatore Guido and wife, Ona Nierenberg; sister-in-law, Donna Limperes; niece, Garnell Limperes Stuart; and a lifetime of friends and colleagues. Jim lived life vibrantly in all areas of his life with the motto, "Passion, Play, and Desire." He was an author, musician, human service consultant, teacher, and coach. He was known for his philosophical thoughts; creative ideas; quick wit; puns; compassionate willingness to help others in need; and had a rare ability to challenge, nurture, and inspire. A master of articulation, Jim composed 23 albums; wrote 4 novels; and 4 works of non-fiction including, The Parental Tool Box, which he wrote with Dayna. He had just started writing the third book in his trilogy on the Art of Living For many years he began each day with a verbal commitment to find joy and ways to savor each experience. Jim was on an ongoing quest to maximize the opportunities that life has to offer and coined the term "bodyfulness" to integrate the body and mind. Celebration of his life will be ongoing and in various formats, as befitting Jim. In lieu of a financial donation towards a cause in his honor, we know without a doubt through countless conversations, that Jim would ask you instead, to experience and share joy with others. "I know you see my celebrating I know you feel me celebrating Come now and join me, in celebration Life's what we make it, celebrate it" From Slow Motion Please remember to celebrate life because there is one less person on earth doing it.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Asheville Area Alternative
702 Riverside Drive
Asheville, NC 28801
828-258-8274
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Asheville Area Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved