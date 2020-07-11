James ("Jim") GuidoJames ("Jim") Guido, 64, died on July 8, 2020 of a sudden massive coronary heart attack. He was born in Waukegan, IL on August 19, 1955 to the late Ben and Lucille Guido. Jim moved with his family to Asheville, NC in 1989. Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Dayna Limperes Guido; son, Lucio Guido in Auburn, WA; sister Mary Jo and husband, Stefan Nitsch; brother Salvatore Guido and wife, Ona Nierenberg; sister-in-law, Donna Limperes; niece, Garnell Limperes Stuart; and a lifetime of friends and colleagues. Jim lived life vibrantly in all areas of his life with the motto, "Passion, Play, and Desire." He was an author, musician, human service consultant, teacher, and coach. He was known for his philosophical thoughts; creative ideas; quick wit; puns; compassionate willingness to help others in need; and had a rare ability to challenge, nurture, and inspire. A master of articulation, Jim composed 23 albums; wrote 4 novels; and 4 works of non-fiction including, The Parental Tool Box, which he wrote with Dayna. He had just started writing the third book in his trilogy on the Art of Living For many years he began each day with a verbal commitment to find joy and ways to savor each experience. Jim was on an ongoing quest to maximize the opportunities that life has to offer and coined the term "bodyfulness" to integrate the body and mind. Celebration of his life will be ongoing and in various formats, as befitting Jim. In lieu of a financial donation towards a cause in his honor, we know without a doubt through countless conversations, that Jim would ask you instead, to experience and share joy with others. "I know you see my celebrating I know you feel me celebrating Come now and join me, in celebration Life's what we make it, celebrate it" From Slow Motion Please remember to celebrate life because there is one less person on earth doing it.