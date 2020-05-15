Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Lewis Memorial Park
James H. And Barbara Decker Obituary
James H. and Barbara Decker

Asheville - James H. Decker, 85, and his wife, Barbara Brittner Decker, 85, passed away at the CarePartners Solace Center, where they were roommates, he on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, and she 18 hours later, on May 14.

James was born December 6, 1934, in Haywood County to the late Frank and Helen Fisher Decker. He was a graduate of Lee Edwards High School and was an Air Force veteran. He worked as a dental tech, mainly for the VA Medical Center until his retirement at age 82.

Barbara was born October 4, 1934, in Buncombe County to the late John Joseph and Dulcie Beatrice Kilpatrick Britton. She was a graduate of St. Genevieve's and worked with First Union Bank.

They both were gun enthusiasts and members of the NRA.

They are survived by several nieces and nephews.

A joint graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Memorial Park.

Attendance will be limited to 50 individuals and masks/facial coverings are suggested.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 15 to May 17, 2020
