James Hall
Leicester - James Herbert Hall, also known as "Bud", 80, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 5, 2019.
A native of Buncombe Co., James was a son of the late James Oliver Hall and Reta Wells Hall. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Suttles Hall, and by sisters Jane McGill (Ed McGill) and Nancy McCants.
Mr. Hall was an electrician for American Enka/BASF for over 35 years. He was a long time member of Pole Creek Baptist Church, along with his late wife Jeanette.
Surviving are his son, James H. Hall, Jr.; daughter, Constance "Connie" Lewis and husband, Rev. Mark Lewis; grandchildren, Christine Jones (Jeremy) and John Lewis (Katie); great-grandson, Lincoln Jones; sister, Linda Kuykendall (David); and brothers, Alvin Hall (Barbara) and Gene Hall (Maxine).
Graveside services for Mr. Hall will be held on Tuesday, July 9, at 10:00 a.m., at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Candler. The Reverend Dennis Thurman will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday at Groce Funeral Home, Patton Avenue.
The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 7, 2019