Services
Hankins & Whittington
1111 East Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28203
(704) 315-6241
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Hickory Grove Baptist Church
7200 East W.T. Harris Blvd.
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Hickory Grove Baptist Church
7200 East W.T. Harris Blvd.
Charlotte, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ballard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Harold Ballard


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Harold Ballard Obituary
James Harold Ballard

Charlotte - Rev. James Harold Ballard, age 84, of Charlotte, NC died Friday, August 2, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, August 12, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:15am at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 7200 East W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28215 with the funeral service beginning at 11:30 am.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Garden Angel Fund at Aldersgate. For full obituary and to share online condolences please go to www.hankinsandwhittington.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hankins & Whittington
Download Now