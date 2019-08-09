|
James Harold Ballard
Charlotte - Rev. James Harold Ballard, age 84, of Charlotte, NC died Friday, August 2, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, August 12, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:15am at Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 7200 East W.T. Harris Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28215 with the funeral service beginning at 11:30 am.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Garden Angel Fund at Aldersgate. For full obituary and to share online condolences please go to www.hankinsandwhittington.com
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 9, 2019