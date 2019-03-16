Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
California Creek Baptist Church
James Henry "Jelly" Cross

Shalimar, FL - James "Jelly" Henry Cross, 54, passed away on March 11, 2019. A native of Weaverville, NC; and current resident of Shalimar, FL. He is survived by his mother, Betty Jean Cross; two sisters, Becky Mackey and Susie Banks. One son, James M. Cross; and a step-daughter, Robin Jackson. Grandchildren, Justin and Tyler Norton; and Brianna and Aubrey Conrad. And several nieces and nephews. Becky and her daughter Johnetta Smith (Mark), honorably mentioned for the end of life care provided. Jelly is preceded in death by his Father, James Gaither Cross; and a late brother, Daniel. The family will hold a celebration of life at California Creek Baptist Church on Saturday, March 23rd, 2019, at 3pm.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Mar. 16, 2019
