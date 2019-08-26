Services
Rich and Thompson Funeral Service and Crematory
207 E. Elm Street
Graham, NC 27253
(336) 226-1622
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Rich and Thompson Funeral Service and Crematory
207 E. Elm Street
Graham, NC 27253
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Phillips Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
James Henry Phillips Jr.


1932 - 2019
James Henry Phillips Jr. Obituary
James Henry Phillips, Jr.

Alamance County - Mr. James Henry Phillips, Jr., 87, a resident of Mebane Ridge Assisted Living, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019.

A native of Alamance County, Mr. Phillips was the husband of the late Patsy Boyle Phillips and the son of the late James Henry Phillips, Sr., and the late Garina Isley Phillips.

Mr. Phillips was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving from 1951 until 1955. He retired from Collins and Aikman as Quality Control Manager.

Mr. Phillips was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Albemarle, NC.

He is survived by his daughter, Laura Phillips Bardill and her husband, Bill, of Belhaven, NC; his son, Raymond Alan Phillips of Horse Pasture, VA; his granddaughter, Ginny Smith and her husband, Lukas, of Albemarle and his great-grandchildren, Bailey Smith, Jacob Smith, Henry Smith and Matthew Smith, all of Albemarle.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Rich and Thompson Funeral Home in Graham from 12:30 until 1:30 PM.

A graveside service will be follow at 2:00 PM in the Phillips Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, PO Box 447, Albemarle, NC 28002.

Online condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 26, 2019
