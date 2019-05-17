|
James "Robbie" Ivey
South Port - Our beloved friend and brother passed away during a recent hospitalization in South Port, NC where he has been living for the last year and a half, April 22nd, 2019. Robbie struggled with diabetes for the last 20 years and finally succumbed to complications.
Robbie accomplished many things throughout his life including being an EMT, serving veterans at the VA medical center, working in the motor vehicle industry to name a few. Founding the WNC Boxer Rescue organization to which he was most proud of, as explained to this writer, was his largest accomplishment. Always there to help out a friend he will be sorely missed. His life intent was to help. He performed that intent with dedication and honor.
His most prized possessions were his dogs; Chloe, Blaze and Sammy. Whom are lovingly being cared for by a dear friend handpicked by Robbie.
He is survived by: His nephew, Chris Keenan and family along with a multitude of friends.
Robbie conveyed during his life that there is no other love closer to God's love than that of a dog to his human. If you would like to make a donation in his name to aide in animal rescue, please contact Scott Powers @ 828-231-5263 or PayPal to [email protected]
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on May 17, 2019