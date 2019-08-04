|
James J. "Jimmy" Aiken
Asheville - James J. "Jimmy" Aiken, age 78, of Asheville, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019.
Mr. Aiken was born January 10, 1941 in Buncombe County to the late Melvin and Lucille Kuykendall Aiken; he was a resident of Buncombe County all his life. He was a 1959 graduate of North Buncombe High School. Jimmy loved hunting, golfing and enjoying his friends at Brookwood and Crooked Creek Country Clubs. Growing up, Jimmy walked to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with his mother, brothers and sister. Jimmy worked for many years in automotive parts at Hayes and Hopson and Prestige Dodge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Vascal and Clarence Aiken; and sister, Adaline Aiken Miller.
Surviving are many nieces and nephews.
His graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 5, 2019 in Ashelawn Gardens of Memory, Asheville. Reverend Gerald Sprinkle will officiate.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aston Park Health Care Center for their care of Jimmy during his illness.
West Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 4, 2019