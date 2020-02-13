|
|
James "Perry" Jackson
James Perry Jackson was born June 6, 1954 in Burnsville, NC to the late Theodore and Lucille Griffin Jackson. Perry, as his friends and family affectionately called him, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, brother, and friend. As a young child, Perry attended Rock Hill Missionary Baptist Church where he accepted Jesus Christ and was baptized. He transitioned to be with Him on Friday, February 7, 2020.
Perry attended TC Roberson High school and later attended A-B Technical Community College, receiving a certificate in Welding. In 1976, he moved to Los Angeles, CA to pursue the love of this life, Melba Troyleana Jackson, his wife of 42 years. Perry was an avid softball player, enjoyed cooking, sharing time with family and friends, playing cards and Dominoes. He was an "angel on earth" and was definitely an "all-around" man of many special talents.
Perry joined H.B. Ferguson Missionary Baptist Church where he served his church and community well. Perry loved the Lord and his church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by mother-in-law, Wilma Williams (Booker); father-in-law, Robert Benton; brother, John Vance Jackson (Johnecee); sister-in-law, Cynthia Weaver.
He is survived by his caring and devoted wife, Melba Troyleana Jackson; children, Leslie Ann Jackson (Demetrius), Atlanta, GA and Crystal Autumn Jackson-Baird (Bryant), Asheville, NC; e grandchildren, Jamari Jackson, Kiara Jackson, Diamond Jackson, Demetrius Jackson Jr of Atlanta, GA and Bryant "Dude" Ray, Asheville, NC; father-in-law, Otis Forney, Sr., Monroe, NJ; sisters, MaryAnn Jackson and Barbara Jones, Asheville, NC; brothers-in-law, Kevin Benton (Teri), Los Angeles, CA, Otis Forney Jr., Ewing, NJ and Scott Edwards, Greenville, NC; sisters-in-law, Robin Benton, Bellflower, CA, Lisa Walden (Michael) and Jewell LaPonte, Piscataway, NJ; and a host of other close relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be 12:00 pm Saturday, February 15, 2020 at H.B. Ferguson Missionary Baptist Church. Acknowledgements may be made at rayfuneralcremation.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020