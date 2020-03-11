Services
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 254-3511
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:15 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
12:30 PM
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave
Asheville, NC 28806
James K. Towe


1941 - 2020
James K. Towe Obituary
James K. Towe

Seymour, TN - Seymour, TN - James Kenneth Towe, 79, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Erlanger Baroness Hospital, Chattanooga, TN.

A native of Asheville, he currently resided in Seymour, TN. Mr. Towe was a U.S. Navy Veteran and attended Freedom Baptist Church.

Mr. Towe was a son of the late Onlie M. Towe and Agnes Inez Towe. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Nell Harris, and brother, Onlie Towe, Jr.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Emma G. Towe; children: Pamela Towe Fisher of Seymour, TN, Donna Towe Gregg and husband Mark of Seymour, TN, and Kimberly Towe Pope of Lincolnton; grandchildren: Jessie D. Pope, Matthew J. Fisher, and Autumn K. Pope; great-grandson, Jayden K. Hammond; brother, Carl Towe of Haw Creek; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 PM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home, with Rev. Dr. Keith Hutchinson officiating. Burial will follow at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy.

The family will receive friends from 11 AM till 12:15 PM on Tuesday at the funeral home.

To sign Mr. Towe's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
