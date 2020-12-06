James L. Burnette
Asheville - James L. Burnette, 90, of Asheville, went home to be with the Lord on December 5, 2020.
James was born January 5, 1930 to the late Horace and Vivian Burnette. He was a veteran of the US Coast Guard, retired from Beacon Manufacturing as a blanket designer, and was a member of Riceville Valley Community Church. James was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Horace Burnette; and sister, Stelma Burnette.
James is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Burnette; daughters, Gail Stroupe (Karl) and Vickie Channell (Jeff); sister, Sandra Sayles; grandchildren, Jamie Frizsell, Jessie Ogle, Clay Stroupe, Noah Capps, and Lindsey Etson; and great grandchildren, Kalyn, Kamryn, and Margaret.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2:00pm at Sky View Memorial Park.
Harwood Home for Funerals & Cremation Services is assisting the family. www.harwoodhomeforfunerals.com