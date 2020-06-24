James Larry Reeves, Sr.
Hendersonville - James Larry Reeves, Sr., 90, passed away on June 23, 2020.
Born in Buncombe County on September 1, 1929, James was the son of the late Paul and Pauline Cole Reeves. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Verlene Reeves; brother, John T. Reeves; and sister, Ruth Wells.
Mr. Reeves retired from Carolina Freight Carriers, Inc. and was a tobacco farmer for most of his life.
Mr. Reeves attended Leicester Methodist Church until its closing, when he became a member of Little Sandy Mush Methodist Church.
Mr. Reeves is survived by his daughter, Candice Haynie, of Charleston, SC; son, Larry Reeves and his wife Renee, of Hendersonville, NC; and grandchildren, Chandler Haynie and wife Lindsey, of Charlotte, NC, Kate Haynie of Charlotte, NC, and Taylor Reeves, of Mills River, NC.
We wish to extend a special thanks to all our friends, relatives, caregivers, and the Brevard hospice team who cared for James during the last days of his journey.
The family requests that you remember Mr. Reeves in a way he would surely appreciate; through a donation to the Welcome Table at Leicester Community Meal Site, P.O. Box 36 Leicester, N.C. 28748.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Green Hills Cemetery at 11:00 a.m., with the Rev. Dr. Kelvin Moseley officiating. Pallbearers are Taylor Reeves, Joe Miller, Randy Miller, Stacy Miller, Chris Reeves, and Tom Clark.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue is assisting the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.