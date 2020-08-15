James Latimore



James Latimore died on July 24, 2020. He was eighty-nine years old a 'good man' and avid writer. "It's what keeps me going," he said. He produced over twenty screenplays which often centered comically on Biblical figures. A Zoom "life celebration of James" gathering will be on 8/30 4—6pm; send your emails to ka-sha3d@gmail.com if u want to attend. Our grandsons are doing tech support. I'm told it's easy and free.



James was dedicated to his family life with wife Kasha Bax-ter [18 yrs], her son Jon Stressinger, his son Timothy Latimore, wife Gwen and all 7 grandchildren whenever able to get togeth-er. In addition to his parents, 3 siblings & their spouses, he is al-so preceded in death by his beloved first wife of 46 yrs, Rose-mary Latimore—of Poplar Street Books- until her demise in 1999 and one son, Scott Latimore. He had a brilliant mind, vivid zest for life, and a love for good food, democracy & learning.



His commitment to community life included having been elected and re-elected to the Woodfin Water Board, serving as Woodfin precinct chair, Veterans For Peace activist—including yrs. of VETERANS VOICES" produced for WPVM-FM RADIO AND URTV, and as a member and contributor too the Autumn Players of ACT, and the Bicycle and Pedestrian Task Force.



James received his Ph.D. degree in Sociology from City Universi-ty of New York. He authored three published works: 1. CHILDREN OF LIGHT regarding the history of a NC religious sect, 2. BOOKWOMAN: A CANCER JOURNAL regarding Rosemary's losing struggle with can-cer. 3. WEEDING OUT THE TARGET POPULATION about utopian communities. He is loved and shall be missed.



The following passage is his life in his own words, from his re-cent work 'My Meaningless Life: The Memoir of an Ordinary Man,' by James Latimore.



For some time now, I find life annoying. Well, not life it-self, but the things we are required to do to remain among the living and stay within the law. Set the garbage out. Mow the lawn and trim the trees. Take medications. Hobble out to the mailbox. Go to the store and buy the same old things. Back up the car without running over somebody.



A word about the title, though. To write one's autobiog-raphy or memoir requires a certain degree of--what is the right word? Audacity? That's it. Audacity. A conviction that one's life has counted for something. Not just mixed in with all the other lives like biscuit dough. 'All come from dust, and to dust all return.'



Maybe that's a better title: 'From Dust To Dust.' Though it's probably been used countless times before. It's such an obvious thought. That's the best he can do is think of a title like that?



Memoirs are usually the recounting of lives lived on a grand scale: an author whose works have won numerous prizes and awards; a scientist whose discoveries have result-ed in an astonishing leap of progress, a President who has led us through hard times or an industrialist who has amassed an enviable fortune and yet retains a certain degree of humility. What they have to say is surely worth our while.



The words memory and memoir are from the same root. It's a tricky business. Not a computer's memory. That's com-plicated enough. But human memory. How does it take place? What do we actually remember?



The average human brain has about 100 billion neurons, I'm told, and each neuron may be connected to up to 10,000 other neurons, passing signals to each other through as many as 1,000 trillion synaptic connections. That's right! 1,000 tril-lion! Multiply all the 19 million volumes in the US Library of Congress by 100, and that equals 1,000 trillion. At least, I think it does.



One question has to do with the reason I am writing a memoir at all. Certainly not to impress others with my noteworthy achievements. As far as I can tell, there have been none. True, I got a Ph.D. But so did many others. And I was elected to the Water Board in Woodfin. But hardly anyone even knows where the town is, and those who do are very little concerned with the affairs of the Board and eager to not be on the Board. The truth is, I don't know. Maybe I'm just curious. What has my life been all about? What memories do I actually possess of it? A thousand trillion synaptic connections. You'd think I could bring some of them to the surface.



I've tried to put things in the proper order. Don't ex-pect everything to be that way, though. Life may be lived in chronological order. But memory finds its own path like water running downhill.



And so he writes…. [where ever he is].









