Canton - Dr. James E. Lynn of the Beaverdam community in Canton passed away peacefully February 4 at home after 95 years of a life lived to the fullest. He was born in Evanston, IL to Harold and Ethel Lynn. He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas J. Lynn; and sisters Constance Hargreaves and Barbara Foiles.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Lois; daughters, Mary Dunlop of Crystal Lake, IL; Kathleen Lynn of Woodstock, IL; Debra Lynn of Mundelein, IL and Elizabeth Lynn of Greenveille, TN; stepdaughters, Jacqueline Cook of Taylorsville, KY., Sheron Hendrie of Arden, NC and Mary Hendrie of Canton, NC; sister, Patricia Hoggatt of Berkley, CA; brother-in-law Les Foiles of Estes Park, CO; twenty one grandchildren and ten great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His curiousity, work ethic and the high standards he set for himself led to a life full of accomplishments. After graduating from dental school, he served in the Navy in WWII and in the Army during the Korean conflict. Back home from Korea, Jim resumed his dental practice, restored a Victorian home for his growing family, rose to president of the Rotary Club and president of the IL Orchid Society, and developed his skills as a lapidary. Jim loved hiking in Colorado, fishing in Fontana Lake, classical music, Carolina basketball, photography, woodworking, and his pipe. After moving to North Caroline in 1974, he continued his lapidary, orchid-raising and woodworking. Marrying Lois Hendrie in 1977 he lived out the rest of his life in Canton in the house he built. A celebration of Jim's life will be held Sunday, February 10 at 3:00pm at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Canton, The Reverend Tim McRee officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Russell Smith Educadtion Fund at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, P. O. Box 947, Canton, NC 28716. The family gives great appreciation to the skillful and compassionate care by Haywood Hospice. The family is being attended by A Simple Cremation in Candler.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 8, 2019