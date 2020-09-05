James McKinley Brown
James McKinley Brown, 68, of Asheville, NC passed away suddenly on Friday, September 4, 2020 during a farming accident in Marshall, NC. Born on July 13, 1952 in Buncombe County, NC, he was a son of the late Dewey and Grace Sawyer Brown. He was a graduate of Clyde A. Erwin H.S. and a lifelong farmer. Bear hunting with his son and riding his Harley Davidson were among some of his favorite pastimes. He is preceded in death by a brother, Jerry E. Brown. Surviving is his son, Christopher Seth Brown and his spouse, Linda, of Asheville, NC and their children Bentlee and River Brown. A funeral service will be held at 2: 00 PM on Thursday, September 10, 2020 in the chapel of Asheville Area Alternative Funeral and Cremation Services with the family receiving friends an hour prior. Rev. Keith Watkins will be officiating. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ashevilleareaalternative.com