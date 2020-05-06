|
James McKinley Randall
Asheville - James McKinley Randall passed away May 2, 2020, in Asheville.
James was born in Madison Co. on July 5, 1940, the son of the late Edward and Lula M. Sprinkle Randall. He leaves behind his daughters: Nancy (Perry) Oxendine and Sharon Randall; grandsons: Taylor and Ryan Oxendine; siblings: the late Irland (Pauline) Randall, Geneva (Everett) Cable, Everett (Judy) Randall, Bobby (Hilda) Randall, Ruth (the late J.C.) Miller, and Jerry (Alice) Randall.
James comes from a large, close-knit family and has numerous friends from all over, as he never met a stranger. He attended Alexander Baptist Church, led by his cousin Pastor Gerald Sprinkle, a life-long friend.
James will be at Groce Funeral Home in West Asheville from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, May 8. Friends and family are encouraged to come say their good-byes and sign the register book. Graveside services are Saturday, May 9, limited in attendance numbers by Covid-19 gathering restrictions. As soon as these are lifted, the family will hold a Celebration of Life reunion, where all of James' family and friends will be invited to fellowship together, sharing remembrances, with singing, eating, and hearing God's message.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Gideons International, PO Box 1788, Marion, NC 28752, or to Alexander Baptist Church, 1 Curtis Parker Rd., Alexander, NC 28701.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 6 to May 8, 2020