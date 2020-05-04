|
James Melvin White
Lake Lure - James Melvin White, age 43, of the Bill's Creek Community, went home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020. James leaves behind a wife of 21 years, Ora Katherine "Katie" Street White and a precious 7 year old son, Leo Ronson White of the home. In addition to Leo, there are 3 wonderful children that brought so much love into his heart and life-Hayden, Maranda and Gage of Blacksburg, SC; parents Norris and Faye White of the Shingle Hollow Community, mother in law Pat Street of the home. James has a wonderful and loved brother Steve White (Tina), niece Nevaeh and nephew Jeremiah Earls and a loving brother in law Jacob Dean Street of Taylorsville. There are many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Those preceding James in death include maternal grandparents Lewis and Pansy Parker and paternal grandparents Grady and Helen White.
James leaves behind so many loving and endeared friends from childhood to present years including that special brotherhood of Pike Electric Linesmen that shared his life for the last 15 years. These brave men and their wives became a part of James and Katie's family and have been through hardships and joys with them.
James was well loved and respected in his community. He had served as a volunteer fireman at Shingle Hollow Fire Department; he loved hunting, fishing, baseball and NASCAR, all of which he had only begun to show young Leo the ropes. He treasured the special times he had with Katie and Leo. He grew up in the community playing baseball and became an avid Atlanta Braves fan. Of course there was the characteristic orange tiger paw of Clemson football which permeated his entire life. He took great pleasure in in taunting his mother in law regarding her rival team of Alabama. There was so much he gave to make everyone else smile and their lives wonderful.
There will be a private family service at Piney Knob Baptist Church. After the stay at home order is lifted, there will be a public celebration of his life for all of his friends, community and family to remember James and the impact he had on all of our lives. This will be announced at a later date. Katie and Leo ask for your prayers and look forward to meeting with each of you to share this path forward.
Crowe's Mortuary & Crematory is assisting the White family.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 4 to May 5, 2020