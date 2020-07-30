1/1
James "Jim" Myrick Jr.
James "Jim" Myrick, Jr.

Morganton - James "Jim" Myrick, Jr., 77, of Asheville and formerly of Morganton, NC, passed away Monday, July 1, 2020. He was born on May 26, 1943 in Burke County to the late James Warren Myrick, Sr. and Nancy Watts Myrick. He was a charter member of Amherst Baptist Church. Jim was a salesman for Prestige Motors in Asheville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Hise.

Jim is survived by his son, Trey Hamilton Ward (Lyn); sister, Rebecca Myrick-Poteat (Robert).

A graveside service at Forest Hill Cemetery was held at an earlier date.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.




Published in Asheville Citizen-Times from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC 28655
(828) 437-3211
