James Oliver Watkins
Asheville - James Oliver Watkins, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, who was also known as Jim, PaPa, and J.O., 82, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Aston Park Health Care Center.
Mr. Watkins was born in Black Mountain, NC and was a son of the late Wilton A. Watkins and Laura Sandlin Watkins.
He graduated from Owen High School and went on to serve our country in the US Army as a Machinist stationed in Korea. The majority of his career was in the railroad industry and he retired as Yard Foreman with Norfolk-Southern Railway after 32 years of service. His favorite pastime was playing tennis. He regularly competed in USTA leagues and tournaments around the WNC area and played on several teams that won state and regional championships. When he was not working, he could often be found playing tennis with his friends at the Aston Park Tennis Center. He also loved to travel and collect model trains. He was a longtime, active member of Malvern Hills Presbyterian Church.
Mr. Watkins is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy Sluder Watkins; sons, James Edward Watkins and wife Melissa, and Richard Allen Watkins; nine grandchildren, Cassie Watkins, Alec Watkins, Allie Watkins, Trina Shaw, Samantha Shaw, Bobby Burleson, Alisha Watkins, Kaylie Watkins, Aeriona Watkins; and two sisters, Markie Robinson of Swannanoa and Carol Nix of Black Mountain.
A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 30th at Malvern Hills Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Walt DeHart officiating.
A private interment will be held at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Malvern Hills Presbyterian Church, 2 Bear Creek Road, Asheville, NC 28806.
The online register is available at GroceFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 27 to May 28, 2020