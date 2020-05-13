|
|
James Peery Williams Thompson
Cedar Bluff, VA - James Peery Williams Thompson died in his hometown, Cedar Bluff, Virginia on August 27, 2019 from complications of a progressive neurological disease.
Thompson completed a PhD in Art History from the University of North Carolina.
He then taught for ten years at Trinity College, Dublin, then briefly at University of North Carolina before coming to Western Carolina University where he became a full professor and taught Art History from 1998-2007. WCU honored him with the University Scholar Award in 2007.
His knowledge of Art History especially encompassed French painting, Orientalism, High Art and Folk Art. When he walked around the Louvre and recounted the stories of the paintings and artists, other museumgoers would lean in. He wrote many catalogues, books, and articles and contributed regularly to the Asheville Citizen-Times. He wrote many catalogues, books and articles, including an important book in French, Eugene Fromentin. Visions d'Algerie et d'Egypte. He was chosen by the great Meyer Shapiro to edit Impresssionism: Reflections and Perceptions, a book of the master's essays.
While James' teaching and writing career took him to France, England, Ireland, New York, Vermont, and North Carolina, his heart remained in the hills of southwest Virginia. He loved its music, its wild stories, and its rambunctious heart. His remarkable memory for songs and anecdotes enriched every gathering, and his generous and sweet temperament made many fast friends for life. He often pulled out a guitar or sat at the piano to carry the singing along. And he knew every lyric to every song.
He is survived by three sons: Luke and his wife Julia, Reuben and Adam. He has two remaining brothers, Lloyd and Christopher. His brother Mike died a year ago. In addition, he leaves his divorced but devoted wife, Mary, of Paris, France, and his two stepdaughters, Raphaelle and Nini.
If his friends wish to honor him, the family requests, in place of flowers, contributions to either of these organizations: the Appalachian Arts Center at Southwest Virginia Community College or Black Mountain College Museum & Arts Center, 120 College Street, Asheville, NC 28801
Hold him in your heart as long as you can.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from May 13 to May 16, 2020