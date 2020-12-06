James "Jim" Queen
Asheville - James "Jim" Frederick Queen, 68, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Elizabeth House.
A native and lifelong resident of Buncombe County. He was a son of the late Glenn Frederick Queen and Roxie Ann Holden Queen. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jerry L. Queen formerly of Asheville.
Jim was a US Army Vietnam Veteran and a local business owner including Speedy's Used Parts.
Surviving are his wife of 39 years, Cathy Dianne Rector Queen of the home; son, Benjamin F. Queen and wife Kelsey of Mills River; granddaughter, Reagan Queen; and grandson on the way, Parker Queen.
Private graveside services will be held at Green Hills Cemetery, with Tim Warren officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the NC National Guard Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The American Lung Association
, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409, or online at: www.lung.org
To sign Mr. Queen's guestbook online, please go to www.andersrice.com