James R. Eschbacher


1937 - 2019
James R. Eschbacher Obituary
James R. Eschbacher

Asheville - James R. Eschbacher, 81, of Asheville, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at his residence.

A native of Washington, D.C., he was a son of the late James and Reba Scott Eschbacher.

A United States Air Force Veteran, James retired as a Lieutenant after 20 years of service with Engine #19 of the Washington D.C. Fire Department. His family would like to acknowledge the wonderful and compassionate staff of LVAD (Left Ventricle Assist Device) of Mission Hospitals, Dr. Trichon, Liz, Trey, Sue and Joani. James was one of the first patients treated when the program was established.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Patricia Seymour Eschbacher; three sons, Ricky, David and Timothy Eschbacher; one daughter, Amber Eschbacher; one brother, Mitchell Woodrow Eschbacher as well as James' "canine children", Honey and Coco.

At his request, no local services will be held. However, for those who wish to make a contribution in his memory, please consider Brother Wolf Animal Rescue (www.bwar.org).

Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family. To leave a message of comfort for the family, please visit his obituary at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Aug. 18, 2019
