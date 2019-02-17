|
|
James Ralph Donnelly
Asheville - James Ralph Donnelly, 76, of Asheville, died Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Framingham, MA, he was City Planning Director for Johnson City, TN and served in the National Guard.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Sluder Donnelly; son, Karl Carter of Pensacola, FL; daughter, Linda Carter Blackmon of Asheville; grandchildren, Kailey and Alexa Carter, Julia and Jeremy Lamb; and sister, Patricia Lowe of Kettering, OH.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. in the Tunnel Road chapel of Groce Funeral Home with Rev. Gerald Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Lewis Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North and South Carolina , 1300 Baxter St., Suite 150, Charlotte, NC, 28204.
The online memorial is available at grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on Feb. 17, 2019