Services
Blue Ridge Funeral Service
7626 Hwy 213
Mars Hill, NC 28754
(828) 680-9963
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ramsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jimmy" Ramsey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jimmy" Ramsey

Mars Hill - James E. (Jimmy) Ramsey passed away on January 29, 2020 at The Black Mountain Neurological Center after a lengthy illness. Jimmy was the son of the late Dock and Octavia Willis Ramsey of Mars Hill, N.C. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Scott Ramsey, brother Glen Ramsey and sisters Oval Buckner and Zelda Ballard. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 68 years, Joan Reel Ramsey, daughter Nannette (Drake) of Charleston, SC, son Brian Ramsey (Shandra Ramsey) of Mars Hill, NC, sister Robbie Carter of Mars Hill, NC, four grandchildren, Casey Schroeder (Crystal), Jesse Schroeder (Courtney), Clint Ramsey and Dustin Ramsey, two granddaughters, Kylie Peek (Chad), Anna Harrill (Tyler), eight great-grandchildren and several cherished nieces and nephews. Jimmy had a deep devotion for his family and a great compassion for others.

Jimmy was an active member of the Beech Glen Baptist Church, a Mason for 62 years (Bald Creek Lodge #397 AF&AM), a Gideon and a US Army veteran. Jimmy always had an entrepreneur spirit for business and was the former owner and operator of Ramsey Builders and Craftsman, The Farmer's Tobacco Warehouse and the Antique Tobacco Barn in Asheville North Carolina as well as a retired dairy farmer. He enjoyed trading, playing golf, hiking the Appalachian Trail, watching football games and spending time with his family and friends. Visitation with the family will be on February 1, 2020 from 12 PM until 2 PM at the Blue Ridge funeral home in Mars Hill North Carolina. A celebration of Jimmy's life will take place following visitation at 2:00 PM at Blue Ridge Funeral Service with Reverend Stanley Peek conducting the service. Pallbearers will be the grandsons, music will be provided by Mark Buckner Anthony Willis and Susie Willis Jenkins. Interment and graveside service will follow immediately after the service at California Creek Church cemetery with Bald Creek Lodge # 397 AF&AM graveside rites. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565 or Black Mountain Center Foundation, 932 Old US 70 Highway Black Mountain, NC 28711 .

Online condolences may be sent to the family at ww.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -