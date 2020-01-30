|
James "Jimmy" Ramsey
Mars Hill - James E. (Jimmy) Ramsey passed away on January 29, 2020 at The Black Mountain Neurological Center after a lengthy illness. Jimmy was the son of the late Dock and Octavia Willis Ramsey of Mars Hill, N.C. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant son, Scott Ramsey, brother Glen Ramsey and sisters Oval Buckner and Zelda Ballard. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 68 years, Joan Reel Ramsey, daughter Nannette (Drake) of Charleston, SC, son Brian Ramsey (Shandra Ramsey) of Mars Hill, NC, sister Robbie Carter of Mars Hill, NC, four grandchildren, Casey Schroeder (Crystal), Jesse Schroeder (Courtney), Clint Ramsey and Dustin Ramsey, two granddaughters, Kylie Peek (Chad), Anna Harrill (Tyler), eight great-grandchildren and several cherished nieces and nephews. Jimmy had a deep devotion for his family and a great compassion for others.
Jimmy was an active member of the Beech Glen Baptist Church, a Mason for 62 years (Bald Creek Lodge #397 AF&AM), a Gideon and a US Army veteran. Jimmy always had an entrepreneur spirit for business and was the former owner and operator of Ramsey Builders and Craftsman, The Farmer's Tobacco Warehouse and the Antique Tobacco Barn in Asheville North Carolina as well as a retired dairy farmer. He enjoyed trading, playing golf, hiking the Appalachian Trail, watching football games and spending time with his family and friends. Visitation with the family will be on February 1, 2020 from 12 PM until 2 PM at the Blue Ridge funeral home in Mars Hill North Carolina. A celebration of Jimmy's life will take place following visitation at 2:00 PM at Blue Ridge Funeral Service with Reverend Stanley Peek conducting the service. Pallbearers will be the grandsons, music will be provided by Mark Buckner Anthony Willis and Susie Willis Jenkins. Interment and graveside service will follow immediately after the service at California Creek Church cemetery with Bald Creek Lodge # 397 AF&AM graveside rites. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Masonic Home for Children, 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565 or Black Mountain Center Foundation, 932 Old US 70 Highway Black Mountain, NC 28711 .
Online condolences may be sent to the family at ww.blueridgefuneralservice.org
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020