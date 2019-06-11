|
|
James Ray Stewart
Asheville - James Ray Stewart, 75, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Ray was a son of the late Mack and Belle Stewart. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Sprinkle, and brother, Roy Stewart.
Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was an avid fan of UNC Tar Heel basketball. He was also a member of Bent Creek Baptist Church. Ray will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Faulkner Stewart; daughters, Kimberly Fisher (Matt) and Karen Morris (Tim); son, James Michael Stewart; grandchildren, Savannah Langkamp (Sean), Sara Blazer, Colton Stewart, Macy Morris and Jackson Morris; sisters, Judy Roberson (Cecil) and Wilma Prouty (Danny); and brother, Ronnie Stewart (Toni).
The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at Bent Creek Baptist Church. Pastors Sam Bennett and Porter Jennings will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain.
Ray's family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Soldiers Angels, 2700 NE Loop 410, Ste. 310, San Antonio, TX 78217, soldiersangels.org.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 11, 2019