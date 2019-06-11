Services
Groce Funeral Home
1401 Patton Avenue
Asheville, NC 28806
(828) 252-3535
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Bent Creek Baptist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Bent Creek Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Stewart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Ray Stewart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Ray Stewart Obituary
James Ray Stewart

Asheville - James Ray Stewart, 75, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Ray was a son of the late Mack and Belle Stewart. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Linda Sprinkle, and brother, Roy Stewart.

Ray was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was an avid fan of UNC Tar Heel basketball. He was also a member of Bent Creek Baptist Church. Ray will be remembered as a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda Faulkner Stewart; daughters, Kimberly Fisher (Matt) and Karen Morris (Tim); son, James Michael Stewart; grandchildren, Savannah Langkamp (Sean), Sara Blazer, Colton Stewart, Macy Morris and Jackson Morris; sisters, Judy Roberson (Cecil) and Wilma Prouty (Danny); and brother, Ronnie Stewart (Toni).

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at Bent Creek Baptist Church. Pastors Sam Bennett and Porter Jennings will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain.

Ray's family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Soldiers Angels, 2700 NE Loop 410, Ste. 310, San Antonio, TX 78217, soldiersangels.org.

Groce Funeral Home on Patton Ave. is assisting the family. The online register is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Groce Funeral Home
Download Now