|
|
James Richard Presley, Jr.
Candler - James Richard Presley, Jr., 94, of Candler, NC, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Parkview Health and Rehabilitation in Chapel Hill, NC.
A native of Hogansville, GA, James was a son of the late James Richard Presley and Fannie Mae Dawkins Presley.
Mr. Presley was a WWII veteran of the U.S. Army, and retired from Sears. He was a member of the VFW (Gastonia) and of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Asheville.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia Quinn Presley; sons, Tony Quinn (Beth) and Mike Naylor (Sherri); and grandchildren, Rachel Quinn, Adam Naylor and Sam Naylor.
Funeral services for Mr. Presley were held on Thursday, July 25, at the Western Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery in Black Mountain.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , www. , or to Liberty Homecare and Hospice, 3414 North Duke St., Suite 201, Durham NC 27704.
Groce Funeral Home on Patton Avenue assisted the family. The online memorial is available at www.grocefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times on July 26, 2019