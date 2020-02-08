Services
James (Jimmy) Robinson

Asheville - James (Jimmy) Robinson of Asheville, age 74 passed away Wednesdays January 22, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Asheville NC to the late Clarence and Evelyn Crane Robinson. He was also preceded in death by his brother Gary Robinson. Jimmy is survived by brothers Glen (Don), Bobby (Sharon) and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place on Saturday February 15, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 at Hominy Baptist Church on Candler School Road. A small service will follow at 2:00.
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020
