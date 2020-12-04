James "Larry" Roof
Asheville - James "Larry" Roof moved to his Heavenly Home on December 1, 2020. Larry was a native of Columbia, SC and was preceded in death by his parents, James Gordon and Edna Blume Roof. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Randall of Cincinnati, OH.
Larry was a University Professor at Baylor University in Waco, TX. While studying at Clemson, University Larry worked at Ridgecrest Conference Center. He always said he would retire to the beautiful mountains of Asheville, NC, and he did. He was a Professor at Warren Wilson University and he was owner and producer at Centre House Theatre in Swannanoa, NC. Larry was the owner of the trademark "Language of Flowers," and owner of Roof Ceramics.
Larry was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church where he served as a Trustee and on many other committees.
Survivors are his loving wife, Annette Robinson an Asheville native; his children Dee Ann Roof and husband J. Paul Raymond of Kansas City, MO, twin sons Shannon and Shawn Roof, Step-daughter Marne Hunnicutt and husband Troy Hunnicutt of Asheville, Raynette Whitt who preceded him in death, one grandchild Dylan Davis, and Apple Cider his Toy Poodle.
There are no funeral services planned at this time. A memorial will be held at a later date.
The family thanks Emerald Ridge Rehabilitation and Care Center for their commitment and kindness shown to Mr. Roof and his family.
Additional information and a full obituary will be available at ashevilleareaalternative.com
