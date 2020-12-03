James Rupe



James Rupe transitioned to his heavenly home on December 1, 2020. Born in 1941 in Draper, VA James was first and foremost a Christian, a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Asheville NC and resided in Franklin, Indiana. He was a wonderful dad, a hard worker and a wonderful granddad.



He is survived by his sons Paul Rupe and James Rupe Jr, his daughter Sanya Cregger, his grandsons Grant Rupe and Casey Rupe, his grand daughter Rene Cregger, his sister Dora Rupe, and his brother Garfield Rupe. He was preceeded in death by his wife Shirley Rupe.



Due to COVID-19 concerns a celebration honoring the life and homegoing of James will be held virtually via Facebook Live. Those interested in attending the virtual memorial service should call (317) 400-6591 for more information. A graveside memorial for the family will be scheduled for a later time. Arrangements entrusted to Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care - Indianapolis.









