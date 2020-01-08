|
James "J.C." Sorrells
Clyde - We give thanks for the blessed life of James "J.C." Clinton Sorrells, Jr., age 88, who entered his eternal heavenly home on Monday, January 6, 2020.
He was born October 1, 1931 in Haywood County to the late James Clinton Sorrells, Sr. and the late Sophia Clark Sorrells.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years and mother of his children, Maxine Smith Sorrells; son, James Rickey Sorrells; sister, Iona Mehaffey, Frances Earley; and brother, Garrett Sorrels, and JR Sorrells, Homer Sorrells, and Charles Sorrells.
Surviving are his wife, June Smith Sorrells of Canton; a daughter, Rita S. Sorrells-Stephenson and her husband Charles of Clyde; a grandson, David J. Sorrells and his wife Crystal of Clyde; great-grandchildren, Jacob L. Sorrells, Levi McCall, and Noah McCall all of Clyde; a brother, Frank C. Sorrells and his wife Wanda of Clearwater, FL; a sister-in-law, Wilma Sorrells of Canton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
The funeral service honoring the life of Mr. Sorrells will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, January 10, 2020 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Clyde. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00 to 2:00 pm prior to the service. Rev. Johnny Willis will be officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in J.C.'s memory to the Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 39 Robinson Rd. Clyde, NC 28721, or to Mountain Care at PO Box 25338 Asheville, NC 28813
Published in the Asheville Citizen-Times from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020